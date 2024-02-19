WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 124.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 21.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

