WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,280 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of BlueLinx worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 482.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx stock opened at $118.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

