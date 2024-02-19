WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,280 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of BlueLinx worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock opened at $118.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

