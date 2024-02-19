WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,738 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,679 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

