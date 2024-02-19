WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,193 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.