WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,575 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.59 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

