WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:DK opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on DK shares. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

