WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,849 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 175.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 187.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.00 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NARI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.