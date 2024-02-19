WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 32.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,889. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $247.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.70. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $255.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

