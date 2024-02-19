WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $326.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

