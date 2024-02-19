WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 151,031 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $319.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $324.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.81, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

