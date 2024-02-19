WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,472 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.06.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.