WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Matson Stock Down 4.3 %

MATX stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

