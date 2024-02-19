WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $13,449,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,652.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $13,449,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,652.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

