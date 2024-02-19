WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 123 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $123.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

View Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.