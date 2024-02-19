WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,380 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Quanex Building Products worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NX opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

