WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,416 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $121.48 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

