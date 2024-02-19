WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,975 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Hanmi Financial worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

