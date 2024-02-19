WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,975 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Hanmi Financial worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 69.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 23.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 161.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

