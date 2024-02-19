WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,983 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $67.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

