WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,699 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

