WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,845 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI stock opened at $141.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

