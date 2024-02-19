WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 331 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after buying an additional 278,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $243.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91.

Insider Activity

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

