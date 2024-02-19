WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,419 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

