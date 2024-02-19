WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,419 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

