WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 439 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $103.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

