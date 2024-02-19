WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,560 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $1,850,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 229,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

