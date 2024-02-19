WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,560 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

HWM opened at $62.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

