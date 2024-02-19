WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 475 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arch Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arch Resources by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,809. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

ARCH stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

