WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 501 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.2 %

Universal Display stock opened at $181.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

