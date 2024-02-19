WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 501 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $181.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

