WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,036 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,073,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,262,000 after buying an additional 3,160,945 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $16,268,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $15,251,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

