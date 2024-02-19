WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,305 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Plexus by 234.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 414.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

