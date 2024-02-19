WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,426 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.