WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,644 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

