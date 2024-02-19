WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,719 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

