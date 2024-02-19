WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,248 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

