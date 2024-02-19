WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 74 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $862.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $742.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

