WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,154 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,783,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $162.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.