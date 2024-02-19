WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,743 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,428 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $76,858,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

