WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $452,000 Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limbach by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 109,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Price Performance

LMB stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $489.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.