WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $180.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $183.04.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

