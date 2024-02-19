WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Price Performance

PC Connection Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

