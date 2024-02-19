WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

CLW opened at $34.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $576.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLW. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

