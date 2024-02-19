WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

