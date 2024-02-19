WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $846.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $885.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $495.11 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

