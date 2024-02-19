WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock opened at $846.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.11 and a 1 year high of $961.91. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $885.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

