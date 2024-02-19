Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $127.26 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,806,000 after buying an additional 180,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

