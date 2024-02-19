Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

