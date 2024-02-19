Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,200 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after buying an additional 394,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in UDR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in UDR by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,388 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

